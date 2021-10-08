Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 8th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

That brings the total in the district to 1,532 for the current outbreak and 1,014 cases are currently active.

The cases today are from:

27 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 4 in Warners Bay

– 3 in Mount Hutton

– 2 in Hillsborough

– 2 in Teralba

– 2 in Tingara Heights

– 2 in Windale

– 2 in Gateshead

– 1 in Belmont North

– 1 in Cardiff Heights

– 1 in Charlestown

– 1 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Macquarie Hills

– 1 in Marmong Point

– 1 in Speers Point

– 1 in Toronto

– 1 in Valentine

– 1 in Yarrawonga Park

– 8 in Cessnock

– 5 in Paxton

– 4 in Ellalong

– 3 in Kurri Kurri

– 1 in Aberdare

– 1 in Kitchener

– 1 in Weston

– 6 in Woodberry

– 4 in Ashtonfield

– 2 in Aberglasslyn

– 2 in South Maitland

– 1 in East Maitland

– 1 in Metford

– 1 in Telarah

– 5 in West Tamworth

– 3 in Tamworth

– 3 in Mayfield

– 1 in Tarro

– 1 in Fletcher

– 1 in Cooks Hill

– 3 in Taree

– 2 in Nabiac

– 1 in Minimbah

– 4 in Singleton

– 1 in Singleton Heights

– 1 in Hunterview

– 2 in Medowie

– 1 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Curlewis

65 are linked, 10 are unlinked, and 21 are still under investigation.

34 were infectious in the community, 42 were isolating while infectious and 21 are still under investigation.