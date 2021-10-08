Lake Macquarie Council unveils plans to improve two major intersections

Lake Macquarie City Council has unveiled plans to improve two major intersections.

The busy intersections at Freemans Drive, Cooranbong which include the intersections of Alton Road and Freemans Drive, and Central Road and Freemans Drive.

The project involves the construction of signalised intersections at Alton Road and Freemans Drive, and Central Road and Freemans Drive, including signalised pedestrian crossings, median islands, additional travel lanes, drainage improvement works, footpaths and kerb ramps.

Pending approvals, construction is expected to commence within 12 months.

Council is inviting members of the community to attend a virtual information session on Thursday 14 October to learn more about the proposed upgrades.

Council’s Assets Manager Helen Plummer said the intersections are some of the busiest in the Cooranbong area.

“We know this is an important project to the local community and the Alton Road intersection upgrade project will ease traffic congestion, and improve safety and accessibility for road users and pedestrians alike,” Helen Plummer said.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said the delivery of the intersection upgrade will ensure road infrastructure in the area meets the needs of the growing Cooranbong community.

“The continuation of the Watagan Park residential development in Cooranbong is attracting more families to move to Lake Macquarie City. It is vital that these areas have the infrastructure they require to support the additional residents in the area,” Cr Fraser said.

“Road infrastructure projects like this one also provide positive economic benefits for the local economy in terms of jobs and spending, particularly in a post-COVID recovery period.”

The NSW Government has provided $4.95 million for the Alton Road Intersection Upgrade through developer contributions secured by State Voluntary Planning Agreements.

The information session will begin at 5pm, Thursday 14 October. To register for the session or to submit a question, visit lakemac.com.au/projects/alton-road-intersection-upgrade.