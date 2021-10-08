Lake Macquarie Parks Boosted by Budget

Lake Macquarie Council has put aside $7.3 million in this year’s budget to improve the city’s playgrounds and skate parks.

Six public spaces will be upgraded to boost health and wellbeing benefits for the community as the region looks towards life out of Covid lockdown.

The majority of the funding will be put towards Thomas H Halton Park at Croudace Bay, where $4.8 million will be spent on a new playground, amenities, skate park, outdoor fitness equipment and dog exercise areas.

The playground is already under construction, with work expected to wrap up early next year.

Bahloo Reserve at Windale is getting a $1 million flow skate park and a new playground, with designs intended to make the facility suitable for all skill levels and skate disciplines.

Another $875,000 skate park is already underway at Bernie Goodwin Memorial Reserve at Morisset, which is due to open in late October.

Smaller projects include a $264,000 sporting facility upgrade for Dudley’s Reay Park with a half-basketball area and a half-court tennis rebound wall, along with two new playgrounds at Belmont Lions Park and Russell Reserve in Adamstown Heights.

Community Assets Delivery Coordinator Brent Wellham said the city is full of endless opportunities for fun.

“The new playspaces help to nurture a sense of adventure while including children of all abilities,” Mr Wellham said.

“Recreation areas are a central part of Lake Macquarie; providing places for children to play and for parents to meet and socialise with others.”