Police arrest man after pursuit at Medowie

A man has been arrested after a pursuit with police while under the influence.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police were on patrol in Medowie at about 9pm on Monday when they saw a black commodore driving around.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop.

A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle ended up driving into the front yard of a house and police followed.

The 48-year-old was arrested under suspicion of drive under the influence.

Police searched the vehicle and found a baton, a prohibited weapon, on the back seat.

The 48-year-old was arrested, charged and handed conditional bail to face court at Raymond Terrace.