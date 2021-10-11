$10 million towards “world-class” Hunter Sports Centre upgrade

The Hunter Sports Centre is a step closer to it’s upgrade works which will make it a world-class sporting facility.

Lake Macquarie City Council’s $25.7 million expansion works have received a $10 million funding boost from the Federal Government today through the Building Better Regions Fund.

The upgrade works include a new 4,505m2 multi-storey building with meeting and function rooms as well as fitness and treatment facilities, upgrades to the athletics track to secure tier-one status an improved site access and safety, including more parking and a new signalised pedestrian crossing.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the Government’s investment would benefit the entire region, helping local athletes to achieve their dreams on the track while delivering an economic boost off it.

“Our Government is committed to delivering the projects local communities need to get ahead,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Funding the infrastructure and services that regional towns need for the future will help them rebound strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This investment in the Hunter Sports Centre will create jobs while ensuring the facility continues to attract major events and visitors into the future, which will help drive the economic growth of this region.”



“It’s also about ensuring local athletes have the facilities they need to train and grow into future champions. This funding will deliver the upgrades and facilities athletes need to achieve their dreams.”

The construction phase of the project will create around 100 new jobs while providing opportunities for local businesses.

Once the upgrade works are complete it’s expected the Hunter Sports Centre will attract 260,000 visitors a year – up from 180,000 currently – with flow-on benefits set to generate more than $16 million in local economic activity.

Lake Macquarie City Council Mayor Kay Fraser welcomed the Government’s funding commitment.

“This is exciting news for our city that will bring more major events to Lake Macquarie and our region and provide state-of-the-art facilities for the benefit of our community,” Mayor Fraser said.

“Through this partnership with the Federal Government, Council will deliver a multi-purpose, world-class sporting facility supporting a diverse range of activities.”

The Hunter Sports Centre isn’t the only project getting some funding in the latest round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

There’s $377,000 to help construct a new dual zip line and climbing tower at the Lake Mac Camp and Conference Centre, while $40,000 will help fund a study to forecast demand for jobs, housing and services in the growing Morisset area, facilitating the development of an economic action plan.