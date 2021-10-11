Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 11th October

The Hunter New England Health District has seen another spike in COVID-19 cases today.

The district recorded 82 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night bringing the total to 1,768.\

There are currently 1,136 active cases.

The cases today are from:

28 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 9 in Windale

– 4 in Speers Point

– 3 in Gateshead

– 2 in Bolton Point

– 2 in Macquarie Hills

– 2 in Warners Bay

– 1 in Bonnells Bay

– 1 in Charlestown

– 1 in Cooranbong

– 1 in Marks Point

– 1 in Morisset

– 1 in Belmont South

– 3 in Kearsley

– 2 in Weston

– 2 in Bellbird

– 2 in Aberdare

– 1 in Branxton

– 1 in Cessnock

– 1 in Cliftleigh

– 1 in Congewai

– 1 in Paxton

– 5 in South Tamworth

– 5 in Tamworth

– 3 in Wallsend

– 1 in Birmingham Gardens

– 1 in Fletcher

– 1 in Merewether Heights

– 1 in New Lambton

– 1 in Newcastle

– 1 in Shortland

– 1 in Aberglasslyn

– 1 in Gillieston Heights

– 1 in Metford

– 1 in Raworth

– 1 in Rutherford

– 1 in Telarah

– 1 in Woodberry

– 3 in Minimbah

– 1 in Wingham

– 3 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Nelson Bay

– 3 in Muswellbrook

– 2 in Gunnedah

– 1 in Scone

62 are linked, 14 are unlinked, and 6 are still under investigation.

47 were infectious in the community. 29 were isolating while infectious. 6 are still under investigation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode