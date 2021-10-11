Police Dog Helps Hunt Parolee in Hamilton Pursuit

A Toronto man on parole for another two years has been arrested following a police pursuit at Hamilton.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, an officer was patrolling the area with his police dog, Yap, when they spotted a stolen Toyota Prius on Beaumont Street.

The vehicle ignored directions to stop and a short pursuit was initiated towards Hamilton South, with the officer calling the chase off due to safety concerns.

The car was soon located crashed on a pedestrian foot bridge near Darling Street, where a man was spotted fleeing west.

The man was chased into a nearby yard where he was immediately bailed up by PD YAP, who kept him detained until backup arrived.

Police allege a large knife was found in the man’s clothing and charged him with five offences including police pursuit, custody of a knife in a public place and breaching the public health order

The 36-year-old faced court briefly on Sunday where he was refused bail to reappear on Monday.