Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 12th October

The Hunter New England Health District has seen another drop in cases today.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 47 new cases bringing the total for this outbreak to 1,815.

There were 1,102 cases active in the community.

The cases today are from:

13 are from Maitland LGA

– 6 in Woodberry

– 2 in Telarah

– 2 in Rutherford

– 2 in Millers Forest

– 1 in East Maitland

– 3 in Bolton Point

– 1 in Belmont South

– 1 in Gateshead

– 1 in Hillsborough

– 1 in Macquarie Hills

– 1 in Marks Point

– 1 in Toronto

– 1 in West Wallsend

– 1 in Croudace Bay

– 7 in Weston

– 2 in Bellbird

– 1 in Adamstown

– 1 in Bar Beach

– 1 in Cooks Hill

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in New Lambton Heights

– 3 in Raymond Terrace

– 3 in Taree

– 1 in Tamworth

– 1 in West Tamworth

31 are linked, 13 are unlinked, and 3 are still under investigation.

18 were infectious in the community. 26 were isolating while infectious. 3 are still under investigation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode