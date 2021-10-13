Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 13th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 78 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total number of cases to 1,892, there are currently 1,188 active cases.

The cases today are from:

– 9 in Cessnock – 2 in Bellbird – 2 in Cliftleigh – 2 in Greta – 2 in Kearsley – 1 in Aberdare – 1 in Abermain – 1 in Ellalong – 1 in Paxton – 1 in Stanford Merthyr 14 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 3 in Edgeworth – 2 in Warners Bay – 2 in Windale – 1 in Belmont North – 1 in Booragul – 1 in Macquarie Hills – 1 in Teralba – 1 in Toronto – 1 in Highfields – 1 in West Wallsend 14 are from Newcastle LGA

– 5 in Birmingham Gardens – 4 in Mayfield – 2 in Wallsend – 1 in New Lambton Heights – 1 in Shortland – 1 in Waratah 12 are from MidCoast LGA

– 6 in Taree – 4 in Cundletown – 1 in Forster – 1 in Wingham 7 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 4 in Raymond Terrace – 1 in Wallalong – 1 in Bobs Farm – 1 in Williamtown 7 are from Maitland LGA

– 3 in Rutherford – 2 in Millers Forest – 1 in Bolwarra Heights – 1 in Telarah 2 are from Tamworth Regional LGA

– 1 in Calala – 1 in South Tamworth 19 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 4 are currently in ICU.

54 are linked, 20 are unlinked, and 4 are still under investigation.

38 were infectious in the community. 36 were isolating while infectious. 4 are still under investigation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode