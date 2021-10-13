Man Dead, Secret Drug Lab Found at Dora Creek

Lake Macquarie Police have stumbled across a drug laboratory at Dora Creek during a concern for welfare check.

Police say emergency services were called to a property around 11:30 Monday morning and arrived to find a 36-year-old man unconscious.

Attempts to revive the man failed and he died at the scene.

During investigations, officers discovered a secret drug lab in a shed at the back of the property, as well as an outdoor hydroponic cannabis set-up.

Firearms, explosives and other weapons were also discovered at the scene along with items believed to be drug-making paraphernalia.

Officers dismantled the drug set-ups and examined the weapons.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.