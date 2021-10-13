Man suffers burns in Cessnock after lounge catches alight

A man has been treated for burns to his hands after he dragged a burning lounge out on to his front lawn in Cessnock last night.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the unit on Hunter Avenue at about 11pm and arrived to find the burning lounge on the lawn.

Fire crews had the lounge extinguished within ten minutes.

Of course the lounge was damaged and the front of the unit suffered some smoke damage.

The man in his 30s was treated by fire crews before NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived and transported the man to hospital for treatment.