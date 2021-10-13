Port Stephens Council commits to carbon neutral by 2025

Post Stephens Council has committed to be carbon neutral by 2025.

A Notice of Motion put forward by Mayor Ryan Palmer was endorsed last night.

Mayor Ryan Palmer says climate change is a significant global challenge that directly impacts the Port Stephens community.

“We aren’t immune to the impacts of climate change including increased sea level rise, intensity and frequency of storms, plus bushfire and rainfall patterns that are challenging the way we manage our environment,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We have already implemented a number of initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint including installing solar at our Administration Building, libraries, community centres and Salamander Waste Transfer Station.”

“We’ve also installed water-saving irrigation and energy-saving LED field lighting at our Ferodale Netball Courts but we still have a way to go,” he said.

“To achieve this balance, we will ensure any emissions released into the atmosphere from our operations will be balanced by the equivalent amount of emissions being removed.”

“We’ll work closely with the community, business and all levels of government to influence behaviour change and reduce energy demand to protect and enhance our natural environment,” he said.

Natural Systems Coordinator Rean Lourens says Council will develop a roadmap to achieving carbon neutrally.

“We will undertake a review of current emissions to determine the baseline for our targets,” Rean Lourens said.

“By committing to monitor our emissions on a regular basis and working with our community to develop a plan for the future, we will be tracking our success and developing the best outcome for our region.”

“We will implement actions via the Integrated Planning and Reporting framework that deliver carbon neutrality and work with the NSW Government to ask for assistance to achieve this,” he said.