Singleton pub fined again for failing to follow COVID-19 vaccination rules

The pub in Singleton that has been welcoming all through its doors, vaccinated and not, has been fined again.

Hunter Valley Police District officers attended the Caledonian Hotel on George Street on Monday afternoon issuing Penalty Infringement Notice’s (PINs) to the 57-year-old licensee and a 54-year-old employee who were both at the pub unvaccinated.

The licensee was also fined for not taking reasonable steps to ensure unvaccinated adults were not on the premise.

Following further inquiries, about 5pm yesterday, police again attended the premises and issued an additional two $1000 PINs for fail to comply with noticed direction in relation to section 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

Officers have spoken with the licensee and reminded him of his obligations under the Public Health Act.

Inquiries are continuing.

The Caledonian said on their Facebook page yesterday “We are still here cracking along for all now and always”.