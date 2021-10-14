Dine and Discover vouchers on the way for summer

More Dine and Discover vouchers are on the way in time for summer.

The NSW Government has announced today the program is being extended again with two additional $25 vouchers up for grabs for eligible NSW residents; one for entertainment and another for eating out.

You must be a NSW resident and over 18-years of age to receive the vouchers, and if you haven’t applied before you still can and you’ll get the previous four $25 vouchers that were available and the two new ones.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the expanded program will support residents across the State and encourage economic activity as part of the government’s economic recovery strategy.

“From Byron to Bega and Bellingen to Broken Hill, this is about supporting people to get out and have a meal or spend the day discovering their city while supporting businesses across NSW,” Dominic Perrottet said.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the additional $250 million investment by the NSW Government would help businesses recover from months of restrictions and encourage people to enjoy what they love most.

“We experienced the success of the Dine & Discover program when we reopened last time, which is why we are doubling down efforts with an additional two $25 vouchers – one for Dine and one for Discover venues,” Matt Kean said.

“We are backing our businesses and helping hip pockets by expanding the program, in addition to extending existing vouchers until the end of June 2022.”

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the vouchers would again be delivered via the ServiceNSW app.

“You’ll find them in your ServiceNSW app in time for Summer or you can contact ServiceNSW and they can send them to you,” Victor Dominello said.

“To date, almost 4.8 million people have taken advantage of the voucher program since its launch in March, giving businesses a $430 million boost.”

Participating businesses do not need to reapply.

More information will be made available in the coming weeks on the nsw.gov.au website.