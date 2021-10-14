Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 14th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded a quarter of the state’s COVID-19 numbers today.

The district had 103 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total to 1,199, there were 1146 active cases.

The cases today are from:

19 are from Tamworth Regional LGA

– 8 in Tamworth

– 7 in Oxley Vale

– 3 in South Tamworth

– 1 in West Tamworth

– 8 in Tamworth – 7 in Oxley Vale – 3 in South Tamworth – 1 in West Tamworth 18 are from Newcastle LGA

– 4 in Lambton

– 3 in Wallsend

– 3 in Bar Beach

– 2 in Mayfield

– 2 in Merewether

– 1 in Maryland

– 1 in Stockton

– 1 in Fletcher

– 1 in Jesmond

– 4 in Lambton – 3 in Wallsend – 3 in Bar Beach – 2 in Mayfield – 2 in Merewether – 1 in Maryland – 1 in Stockton – 1 in Fletcher – 1 in Jesmond 16 are from Cessnock LGA

– 5 in Branxton

– 4 in Cessnock

– 2 in Greta

– 1 in Abermain

– 1 in Cliftleigh

– 1 in East Branxton

– 1 in Kearsley

– 1 in Weston

– 5 in Branxton – 4 in Cessnock – 2 in Greta – 1 in Abermain – 1 in Cliftleigh – 1 in East Branxton – 1 in Kearsley – 1 in Weston 15 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 3 in Windale

– 2 in Barnsley

– 2 in Belmont

– 2 in Macquarie Hills

– 1 in Belmont North

– 1 in Charlestown

– 1 in Cooranbong

– 1 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Gateshead

– 1 in Warners Bay

– 3 in Windale – 2 in Barnsley – 2 in Belmont – 2 in Macquarie Hills – 1 in Belmont North – 1 in Charlestown – 1 in Cooranbong – 1 in Edgeworth – 1 in Gateshead – 1 in Warners Bay 13 are from MidCoast LGA

– 9 in Taree

– 3 in Forster

– 1 in Glenthorne

– 9 in Taree – 3 in Forster – 1 in Glenthorne 12 are from Maitland LGA

– 4 in Raworth

– 2 in Rutherford

– 2 in Woodberry

– 1 in East Maitland

– 1 in Largs

– 1 in Metford

– 1 in Maitland

– 4 in Raworth – 2 in Rutherford – 2 in Woodberry – 1 in East Maitland – 1 in Largs – 1 in Metford – 1 in Maitland 8 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 7 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Karuah

– 7 in Raymond Terrace – 1 in Karuah 2 are from Gunnedah LGA

– 1 in Curlewis

– 1 in Gunnedah

– 1 in Curlewis – 1 in Gunnedah 21 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 4 are currently in ICU.

79 are linked, 15 are unlinked, and 9 are still under investigation.

41 were infectious in the community.53 were isolating while infectious. 9 are still under investigation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode