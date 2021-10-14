Police officer charged with assault in the Hunter Valley

A police officer has been charged with assault in the Hunter Valley.

At about 11am yesterday, a 54-year-old male senior constable – who is attached to a police district in the Northern Region – was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for common assault.

It will be alleged in court that the officer assaulted another man in the Hunter Valley area while on duty on Sunday 13 September 2020.

He is due to appear before Kurri Kurri Local Court on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

The officer is currently suspended from duty without pay.