Concerns for Teen Missing from Singleton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a teenager missing from Singleton.

13-year-old Darren Wyld was last seen leaving his school on York Street around 2:45pm Friday, October 15th.

When Darren failed to return home as expected, his family reported him missing.

There are serious concerns for Darren’s welfare due to his age.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm to 160cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing a school uniform, consisting of a light blue shirt, with a navy blue jumper over the top.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.