Listen to win tickets to a preview screening of LOVE YOU LIKE THAT at Event Cinemas Kotara this Sunday.

Love is in the air in the coastal town of Seafront Sands. The mysterious appearance of a young woman washed up starkers on Mim Beach turns the sleepy town into a tailspin. Is she a mermaid, why does she have amnesia, what is going on with her craving for coffee?

The young woman has a profound effect on everyone she comes into contact with: a hard as nails local councilwoman, her retired Naval Captain brother, a grieving widow running the local cafe, a sensitive policeman afraid to pop the question; and Harrison, a handsome young man who runs a dating agency with Emily, his sassy assistant.

During the course of one eventful day, big secrets are revealed that will make this a mythical event that will change everyone’s life forever.