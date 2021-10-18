WILDFLOWER 2022

Celebrating women in music, Empire Touring is excited to announce Wildflower for 2022, a music festival that will bring together some of Australia’s most prized female singer songwriters.

Featuring Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Sarah Blasko, ThornBird (Vikki Thorn of The Waifs), Deborah Conway and Alice Skye, the festival will take over Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley on April 2.

Richard and Shanna have tickets to giveaway all week!

The return of live music and freedom is here!

You can purchase your tickets here