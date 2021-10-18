Grants back on offer to support live music making its return to Newcastle

There are grants back on offer from Newcastle City Council to support live music making its return to the city.

The Locally Made and Played Grant program is back with venues invited to apply for up to $1500 in grant funding to host live music, comedy or micro-theatre style performances. The funds will be used to support individual performers and artists at $300 per performance.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said with restrictions easing, now is the perfect time to start activating the city and welcoming back live music and performances.

“It’s been a very tough few months for our community, and many Novocastrians are emerging from lockdown with a new spring in their step and look forward to celebrating their newfound freedom,” Cr Clausen said.

“Live music and performances will breathe life back into our city. City of Newcastle is committed to activating Newcastle and creating opportunities for live performances, which will provide a much-needed boost to the arts and hospitality sectors.”

“The two-pronged funding approach will not only provide a boost to local venues financially hit as a result of COVID-19 but will also help support our local performing artists.”

Previous grant recipient, publican Adam Hardy from The Rogue Scholar said the new round of grant funding comes at a critical time, with many local performers and artists are relying on venues to reopen and invite them to perform, for their livelihood.

“This announcement will be music to the ears of the local live performance industry, who have been hit hard by the prolonged lockdown,” Adam Hardy said.



“Live performances add to the fabric of our community and its pleasing to see City of Newcastle are creating opportunities to ensure we are fostering our local talent.”

Grants applications are now open and close on 29 October 2021.

Visit City of Newcastle’s Grants and Sponsorship’s webpage for more information.