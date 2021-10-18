Teenager faces court after alleged stabbing in Charmhaven

A teenager has faced court after a man was allegedly stabbed in Charmhaven on the Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to a licensed premises on the Pacific Highway at about 12:15am on Sunday after an altercation between patrons and a group of young people.

Police have been told the group of youths were asked to leave the area outside the venue, before a glass bottle was thrown.

An altercation followed, during which a 20-year-old man sustained stab wounds to the chest and hip. The group of youths fled.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man, before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers commenced an investigation and following inquiries, arrested a 15-year-old boy in San Remo about 1am.

He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and custody of knife in public place.

The teenager was refused bail to appear before a children’s court yesterday.

Inquiries continue.