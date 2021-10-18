Teenager suffers burns to entire body and flown to hospital in an induced coma

A teenager had to be put on life support last night after suffering serious burns to his entire body at Raymond Terrace.

Just after 8pm emergency services were called to Phillip Street after a 17-year-old male suffered “life threatening” burns to his entire body — it’s understood some sort of accelerate was thrown on to a bonfire in a backyard.

The teen’s burns were worst on his face, chest and arms.

He was put into an induced coma and on life support by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team upon their arrival.

The teenager was then flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.