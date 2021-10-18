Woman charged after climbing on coal wagon near Newcastle

The woman who climbed on top of a coal wagon near Newcastle this morning has been charged.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to the rail corridor near Mangrove Road at Sandgate at about 7:30am following reports of protestors blocking the rail line.

Upon arrival, the group dispersed, with police speaking with a 20-year-old woman who had climbed on top of a loaded coal train.

With assistance from negotiators, Police Rescue and Police Transport Command officers, the woman was safely brought down from the coal wagon and arrested at about 10:40am.

The Hamilton woman was charged with enter prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse, cause/attempt to cause train or tram in motion to be stopped and cause obstruction to railway locomotive or rolling stock.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court in November.

The protestors were from Extinction Rebellion and said they were demonstrating to coincide with the Environment Minister’s High Court appeal against a ruling that she has a duty of care to protect children from climate harm.