Another step forward for the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

The M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace has taken another big step forward.

Registrations of interest are being called from prequalified contractors for the project that is expected to hopefully start construction by 2023.

The Australian Government has committed $1.6 billion and the New South Wales Government $400 million to deliver both the M1 to Raymond Terrace and Hexham Straight projects, continuing the transformation of journeys between Sydney and the Queensland border.

New South Wales Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said moving a step closer to delivering the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace project was the final ‘missing link’ in the chain between delivering smoother journeys between the Victorian and Queensland borders.

“We have already crossed the finish line on the $15 billion Pacific Highway upgrade, duplicating the 657‑kilometre stretch between Hexham and the Queensland border, and are powering ahead with the 14-kilometre Coffs Harbour bypass,” Paul Toole said.

“Our focus is now turning to this final section – with demand on the road network in the Hunter only anticipated to increase as populations grow, the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace will provide improved traffic flow and increased connectivity, while ensuring better access to the road network for local traffic.”

The project includes 15 kilometres of motorway with two lanes in each direction, and provides motorway access from the existing road network from four new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace.

Business Hunter CEO, Bob Hawes, said the announcement today made the pathway for the M1 extension project much clearer.

Bob Hawes said that the major project totalled close to $2 billion across NSW and Commonwealth funding, and would therefore attract interest from the large, primary contractors, which would unlock medium and smaller scale delivery projects from within the primary contract for Hunter businesses.

“Like all major capital projects at this scale, it’s the pipeline of subcontract work that the project will open up that is the real opportunity for our local businesses who will have the advantage of proximity to this massive project,” he said.

“We’ll be following the ROI announced today and the Request for Tender commencing in January 2022 to ensure our members, local construction firms and civil contractors can take up the opportunities this major project offers them.”

“We want our region to capitalise on the whole-of-project economic pipeline.”

“Notwithstanding the announcement today, we understand actual works are unlikely to start until 2023. Given the complexity of this massive project, its pleasing to see the delivery arrangements are being progressed alongside the continual planning and design processes, rather than taking a linear project delivery approach,” Bob Hawes said.

More information including videos and maps is available at nswroads.work/m12rt.