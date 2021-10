Dr. Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude on The Afternoon Show for Medi-Talk. As 70% of our immune system is within our gut, this week Dr Ross talks the Microbiome

Click to play PART ONE of the interview:

In the Future of Medicine , Dr Ross chats about rheumatoid arthritis

Click to play PART TWO of the interview:

Get in touch with Dr. Ross Walker at the Sydney Heart Health Clinic