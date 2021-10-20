Employee assaulted after man enters store without a mask in the Upper Hunter

An employee has been assaulted after a man became disgruntled going into a store at Murrurundi without a mask.

Police say at about 4:15pm yesterday, a man entered a food store on Mayne Street without a mask.

The 30-year-old store employee offered the man a mask but he allegedly became verbally aggressive towards the employee and then left.

That wasn’t the end of it though, a short time later the man came back, walked behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the employee repeatedly and attempted to drag him from the store while threatening him.

Customers went to the aid of the injured employee, and the man left the scene.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 30-year-old for cuts and bruises to his face and swelling to his left eye, before being taken to Murrurundi Hospital. He has since been released.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were called and commenced investigations.

Police attended a home on Rosella Street, Murrurundi, and arrested a 53-year-old man.

He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; he was granted conditional bail, to appear at Scone Local Court in November.