Man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for serious burns in stable condition

A 68 year old man has been airlifted to a Newcastle Hospital following an incident with boiling fatty water in the Upper Hunter.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the patient to John Hunter Hospital early on Wednesday, following a report of a person suffering serious burns.

The man was in a stable condition and was transferred directly for further medical treatment.

The man stepped into boiling fatty water at his workplace in Scone and was treated by paramedics before being transferred to the Hospital Critical Care Medical Team at Scone Airport.