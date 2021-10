This week Gavin from Lee Rowan’s Garden World chats about flowers and vegetables for Christmas (now that we can FINALLY have guests over). It’s the perfect time to plant your punnets for a beautiful home-grown floral display.

Plants to choose for sunny and shady spots

How to fertilize and care for your plants for optimal flowering

Herbs: Rosemary, basil, mint, rocket, and parsley.

