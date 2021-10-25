Company fined $15,000 for failing to clean up waste

A company has been handed the largest fine the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) can issue for failing to clean up waste.
The EPA found alleged illegal waste dumped on a property at Thornton which was owned by the company.
The property is in a flood plain area and the waste had resulted in land and water pollution after wet weather washed the waste across the property and into adjacent waterways.
The waste included asbestos, restricted solid waste with elevated levels of arsenic and lead as well as general solid waste including bricks, tiles, plastic, road base, asphalt and glass.
A Clean-Up Notice was issued on 20 May 2021 but wasn’t complied with by the due date.
The largest on the spot fine the EPA can issue under its legislation is $15,000.
If you suspect someone is doing the wrong thing, contact the NSW EPA’s 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.