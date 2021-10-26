Controversial telecommunications tower approved at Charlestown

Despite fierce opposition, Lake Macquarie council has approved a huge telecommunications tower for Charlestown.

The Lees Street tower is very close to homes, and a childcare centre and a primary school are about 500 metres away.

Residents expressed fears about radiation and he effect on property values, but it was given the go-ahead at last night’s council meeting to improve local phone and internet reception.

There were 42 submissions from locals against the proposal.

The new tower will accommodate both 3G and 4G systems to improve the voice and data services to the Charlestown area – the existing facilities are understood to be operating at their threshold capacities and the new tower is required to provide additional coverage.

It will also help coverage in the Gateshead and surrounding areas.