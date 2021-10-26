Hydrogen report forecasts jobs for the Hunter

The NSW Government’s latest hydrogen report forecasts jobs for regional NSW including here in the Hunter.

The new report outlines a roadmap to build a thriving Power-to-X (P2X) industry in NSW off the back of the announcement of Australia’s largest hydrogen strategy.

P2X technologies use cheap, excess renewable energy to split abundant molecules such as water, carbon dioxide and air to make green products like hydrogen, ammonia, methane and methanol for use as fuel, chemicals and feedstocks in NSW and for export to overseas markets as green energy commodities.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and Minister for Trade and Industry Stuart Ayres said the NSW P2X Industry Pre-Feasibility Study, led by UNSW Sydney, had unearthed the state’s potential to become a global leader in P2X.

“It’s critical that our future industry and investment planning aligns with NSW’s 2050 net-zero emissions target. NSW is revolutionising its industry and workforce by embracing new technologies to meet this commitment.”

“A thriving P2X industry could also unlock opportunities to boost regional and NSW economics, with the report identifying opportunities to establish P2X industries in several regional centres including the Illawarra, Hunter and Parkes.”

“By leveraging existing and planned infrastructure such as ports, inland rail and logistics hubs, our regional centres will become the powerhouse of P2X production to supply the local and global market.”

NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte said P2X will unlock the next wave of clean technology development opportunities for NSW.

“With many states in Australia and countries around the world now joining the hydrogen race, NSW is thinking beyond the hydrogen economy and aims to take the first-mover advantage to build our capabilities and industries in P2X,” Professor Durrant-Whyte said.

The NSW P2X Industry Pre-Feasibility Study roadmap proposes:

A P2X Innovation Network to enhance collaboration between industry, researchers and government in technology advancement and industry development Establishing a P2X R&D Commercialisation Hub to provide research infrastructure, expertise, and resources to support commercialisation-driven R&D Deploying early stage P2X projects to pave the way for technology adoption at commercial scale Identifying export opportunities for P2X products Targeted investment in homegrown disruptive technologies Building vertically integrated P2X value chains and local manufacturing capability Developing P2X eco-industrial precincts to lay the foundation for NSW’s P2X economy.

To read the full study, visit: https://www.chiefscientist.nsw.gov.au/rdnsw/futureindustries-reports/p2x