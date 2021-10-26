Man missing from Lake Macquarie FOUND!

UPDATE 8am:

Keith has been found safe and well this morning.

Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance in finding him.

EARLIER:

Police are calling for the public’s assistance to find a man missing at Lake Macquarie.

71-year-old Keith Metcalfe was last seen at a facility on Toronto Road at Booragul at about 6:30pm yesterday.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were notified not long after – there are serious concerns for Keith’s welfare as he lives with dementia.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with a bald head and grey goatee

Keith was last seen wearing a striped white top with a blue collar and brown pants.

Anyone who sights Keith, or who has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately.

You can do that through Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000