Second Arrest over Fatal Tenambit Stabbing

Police have arrested a second woman over a fatal stabbing at Tenambit earlier this year.

A 51-year-old man died on January 16th after being stabbed in the stomach at a home on Ronald Street.

A 23-year-old woman known to the man was arrested at the scene and remains before the courts.

Following further inquiries, police arrested a 26-year-old woman at West Wallsend on Tuesday morning.

She was taken to Waratah Police Station where she was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and hindering the discovery of evidence during investigations.

The woman faced Newcastle Local Court briefly, where she was formally granted conditional bail to reappear at Maitland Local Court on December 20th.

Investigations continue.