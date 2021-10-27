Public Urged to Speak Out About Vales Point Exemption Renewal

The Nature Conservation Council is urging people concerned about respiratory health to make a submission against Vales Point Power Station’s exemption to the NSW clean air laws.

Delta Electricity’s, coal fired power station applied to renew their exemption which was expected to end this year until the end of 2027.

If the exemption is permitted, it will continue to allow emitting toxic NO2 gas at twice the rate set out in the NSW clean air laws.

The council’s Chief Executive Chris Gambien believes the Environment Protection Authority has done the right thing to give those affected a say in whether or not the license is renewed.

“Coal power stations should not be above the law when it comes to polluting our air,” Mr Gambian said.

The Council Campaign Director Brad Smith announced his concerns for the potential renewal.

“That kind of pollution causes all sorts of health problems from asthma, to stroke, heart attacks and lung problems,” said Mr Smith.

In a statement earlier this month Delta Electricity responded to the The Nature Conservation Council’s concerns about the pollution.

Delta Electricity Spokesperson Steve Gurney shut down the claims against the power station labeling them as factually incorrect and misreading.

“Once again, we see activists misleading the public in a scare campaign to achieve their real agenda of closing power stations,” Mr Gurney said.

Interested locals can offer their feedback here.