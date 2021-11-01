Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service called to multiple incidents in the Hunter over the weekend

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to multiple incidents in the Hunter over the weekend.

On Sunday night the service was called by NSW Ambulance Paramedics to help with a 5-year-old boy who had been injured while playing on a trampoline at a home in Ferodale near Raymond Terrace.

Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the boy who has suffered head injuries in the accident.

He was then taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further investigation and treatment.

On Saturday the helicopter service was tasked by NSW Paramedics to reports of a young teenager injured on the Paterson River at Paterson.

A 15-year-old female had suffered a serious broken leg following an accident while swinging from a bridge over the river.

The teenager was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Also over the weekend there was a crash at Willow Tree on the New England Highway near Scone which shut the highway for several hours.

A 68-year-old man had to be freed from a vehicle that left the road and hit a tree on Sunday morning.

He suffered multiple injuries and was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Also yesterday, a 58-year-old man suffered serious leg fractures in a motorcycle accident near Singleton.