Rules eased again for the fully vaccinated in NSW

Rules are being eased further for the fully vaccinated in NSW with some more changes announced to the roadmap today.

If you are fully vaccinated, the roadmap changes scheduled for 1 December to Monday 8 November.

From that day there will be no limit on visitors to a home, no rules for outdoor gatherings with fewer than 1,000 people, and indoor swimming pools will re-open for all purposes.

Businesses will be able to welcome in more fully vaccinated customers with all premises to move to 1 person per 2 sqm rule, and nightclubs will be able to re-open dancefloors.

Caps will be removed for settings other than gym and dance classes (where the 20 person cap for classes will remain) and replaced by density limits or 100 per cent fixed seated capacity for major recreation outdoor facilities (including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos) and entertainment facilities (including cinemas and theatres).

Those who are not fully vaccinated must still abide by pre-roadmap restrictions until the State reaches the 95 per cent double vaccination target, or 15 December, whichever happens first.

The current settings for masks, which apply to everyone, will remain in place until the State reaches the 95 per cent double vaccination target, or 15 December, whichever happens first.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night 93.6% of eligible adults over 16-year-old had a single dose of a COVID vaccine and 87.8% of eligible adults are double dose vaccinated.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said bringing forward the easing of restrictions was only possible because of the State’s high vaccinations rates and the roll out of booster shots.

“Everybody has done an incredible job to ensure NSW can ease restrictions in a safe and considered way earlier than we planned,” Dominic Perrottet said.

“We are on track to reach 90 per cent double vaccination weeks ahead of schedule and this is a testament to everybody across NSW and especially our health workers.”

“There is still a long way to go but the NSW Government is standing with the community and continuing to do everything that we can, including booster shots, to keep people safe as we open up.”

Deputy Premier Paul Toole said regional NSW had rolled up their sleeves for vaccinations and we’re now ready to welcome back visitors.

“Regions across NSW answered the call when we asked them to come forward and get vaccinated. Thanks to the community for coming out and getting the jab,” Mr Toole said.

“The time is right now for regional businesses to welcome back visitors safely in every town across the state and get tills turning over.”

More information about the 90 per cent easing of restrictions at nsw.gov.au.

You can book your COVID-19 vaccine or your booster shot, via www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/vaccination/get-vaccinated.