New place to play at Raymond Terrace

There will soon be a new place to play in Raymond Terrace.

Work is underway on a new playground and accessible public amenities at Bettles park thanks to a $280,000 grant from the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

The project is expected to be complete by December this year.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says the grant will provide a new play space for the community at the southern gateway to Raymond Terrace.

“It’s wonderful to see even more places to play for our growing community of Raymond Terrace and visitors to our area.”

“The playground design has been decided by our community and extensive engagement based on the NSW Government’s ‘Everyone Can Play’ guidelines.”

“We heard our community wanted a playground to suit a range of ages and abilities. This will help improve accessibility and inclusivity for young families in Raymond Terrace and surrounding areas.”

“Bettles Park is a highly visible reserve at the southern gateway to Raymond Terrace. It was once a very popular highway stop before Raymond Terrace was bypassed and used to house the Sabre Jet, which is now on display nearby at Fighter World,” said Mayor Ryan Palmer.

Strategy & Environment Section Manager Brock Lamont said the new recreational space supports Council’s objectives to create inclusive and accessible spaces.

“All of our recent amenities and recreational upgrades across Port Stephens focus on accessibility and inclusivity for the community.”

“The Bettles Park design meets these objectives and looks at play spaces as precincts that are supported by pathways, seating and shade in an accessible way,” he said.