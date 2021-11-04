Dungog, Kyuga and Muswellbrook’s new fire station’s another step closer

The Upper Hunter is benefiting from three new fire station.

Two are for Fire and Rescue NSW at Muswellbrook and Dungog, and the third is for the NSW Rural Fires Service firefighters at Kayuga.

The designs were unveiled yesterday for the Muswellbrook and Dungog Fire Stations with the Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott, FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter and RFS Chief Superintendent Jayson McKellar in town with Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell.

The NSW Government has delivered on $650,000 for the Kayuga RFS Brigade Station. The brigade celebrated its 90th anniversary last year and has quadrupled its membership numbers since the 2019/2020 bush fire season.

“Today is a great day for Upper Hunter, as we unveil the designs of the new $3.05 million Muswellbrook Fire Station and $2.1 million Dungog Fire Station for our FRNSW firefighters,” Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said.

“It’s a great thing for Kayuga and a great thing for the whole district,” he said.

“Both Muswellbrook and Dungog fire stations are set to be completed in 2022 and will provide firefighters with the facilities they need to do the important work they do for our communities.”

“Muswellbrook will also benefit from a brand new $300,000 bush fire tanker, which will give our firefighters the edge when responding to various emergencies.”

Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said the Muswellbrook station will be of huge benefit to the local brigade.

“We’ve got room to grow, so it will be a three bay station. Currently the main part of the station can only fit one truck in it and we have a truck out the back so this will be a one stop shop, it’ll also have administration facilities, a training room so our firefighters can come together in a good space and undertake the training that’s necessary, plus it’s got all the technology so connection into the station network system and it’s using the safety provisions that we talk about now for our clean and our dirty areas and our transition zones,” he said.

Construction will start at the end of January 2022 and be complete by the next financial year.

“The region has grown and we’re providing more resources to Muswellbrook because they are a very reliable group of on-call firefighters,” said Paul Baxter.

“So it’s twofold, it’s recognition of what they’ve been able to do but its also an investment in the community.”

Rural Fire Service Chief Superintendent Jayson McKellar said the Kayuga brigade is very deserving of their new station too.

“It’s a young diverse crew and really good to see and this station will set you up for the future and help you in helping the community and that’s what this is all about,” he said.

