Road blitz in Port Stephens catches drug drivers and a man with a knife

A road blitz in Port Stephens has caught people out drug driving.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers with Traffic and Highway Patrol conducted Operation Rural Roads yesterday with a high visibility presence throughout Lemon Tree Passage, Mallabula, Tanilba Bay and Salt Ash.

The aim was to reduce road trauma with police conducting 54 mobile breath tests and 839 stationary breath tests throughout the operation.

Out of those breath tests, one 32-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for drive with low range PCA, and his licence was suspended.

Almost 40 random drug tests were conducted, with three people allegedly returning positive results, which have been sent for secondary examination.

There were another 20 drivers issued with infringement notices for the offences of speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and licence-related offences.

Five searches were conducted, with a 28-year-old man issued a Court Attendance Notice for allegedly possessing a prohibited drug and knives if a public place.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander Chad Gillies said operations like this will continue throughout the remainder of the year.

“The community can expect to see police patrolling the roads across the district, taking a zero-tolerance approach for driving that endangers lives or breaks the law.”

“As the roads get busier again with regional travel now allowed state-wide, we are asking everyone to exercise patience and take extra care to keep our roads safe.”