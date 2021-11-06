Huge breakthrough with two men charged over shooting death of David King at Salt Ash

There’s been a huge breakthrough in the shooting of David King at Salt Ash with police charging one man with murder and a second man for his involvement.

David King was allegedly shot on Sunday 29 August, emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive after reports a white Ford Ranger utility hit a tree.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to the scene with paramedics and arrived to find 45-year-old David King with a fatal gunshot wound.

Two men have been charged over their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Port Stephens in August this year.

A short time later, officers located a burnt-out white Santa Fe located on Masonite Road, Heatherbrae, which police believed was allegedly linked to the shooting.

Detectives established Strike Force Breve to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

Images and videos from CCTV were released of various vehicles and people in a bid to get the public’s help to find who might’ve been responsible.

Finally, following extensive investigations, about 11.30am yesterday, police stopped a vehicle travelling along Wahroonga Street, Raymond Terrace and arrested the 27-year-old male driver. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with murder, take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage, damage property by fire and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

A couple of hours later at about 1:45pm, police attended a shopping centre on Pearson Street, Charlestown, and arrested a 39-year-old man who was taken to Waratah Police Station, where he was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to kidnapping.

Both men were refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

Strike Force Breve investigations continue.