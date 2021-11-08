Federal Government investing in hydrogen potential in Newcastle

The Federal Government is investing in a potential hydrogen hub in Newcastle.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in Newcastle today to announce a $1.5 million grant towards a $3 million feasibility study for a hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle.

The other $1.5 million will be put forward by the project partner Macquarie Group’s Green Investment Group.

The study will consider the best location in the Port for hydrogen infrastructure, with Newcastle having great potential both as a local energy provider and exporter of clean hydrogen.

Other project partners include Snowy Hydro, Idemitsu, Keolis Downer, Lake Macquarie, Jemena, and project collaborators Macquarie Agriculture and the University of Newcastle.

The Prime Minister said the study would identify the region’s current and future potential as a hydrogen hub.

“Newcastle and the Hunter will be a key part of the $1.2 billion we’re investing in Australia’s hydrogen industry,” the Prime Minister said.

“The region has been key to Australia’s energy security and with continuing strong demand for baseload power fuels and the potential as a clean energy hub, Newcastle and the Hunter will be an important part of Australia’s transition under our plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.”



“Newcastle is the biggest port on the east coast, with 50 per cent of its capacity available for future industry development making it a great asset for the region to become one of the seven Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs my government is delivering.”

“Not only does it have the highly skilled workforce and natural resources to sustain a hydrogen industry, the Port also has existing export routes to the important markets of Japan and Korea.”

“We’re committed to developing a world-leading hydrogen industry while providing investment and growth opportunities for our communities like Newcastle and the Hunter.”

The Government is investing more than $1.2 billion to accelerate the development of an Australian hydrogen industry, including $464 million to develop up to seven Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs in regional Australia.