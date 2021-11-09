One person taken to hospital after house fire at Charlestown

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire at Charlestown last night.

Emergency services were called to the Wakal Street house at 12:50am with nine Fire and Rescue NSW trucks at the scene to battle the blaze.

Newcastle Fire Command said five people managed to evacuate from the house, two people were treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene and one male was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

Fire fighters say the fire started in the kitchen and the entire house was damaged.

The fire was out by 3:20am.