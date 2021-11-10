Civic Theatre shaking off lockdown with glitter for opening of Priscilla

The Civic Theatre is shaking off lockdown with glitter for the official opening of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert tonight.

Local theatre company Metropolitan Players have had their show postponed twice due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and tonight, finally, they can go ahead with their show with a full capacity crowd.

For the Civic Theatre it will be the first live performance in three months for the 92-year-old venue.

Civic Theatre Manager Leonie Wallace said the timing was perfect for a return to the theatre, with further easing of restrictions from today allowing even more people to experience the joy of live performance.

“COVID-19 brought our vibrant industry to a halt, with the restrictions and shut-downs a blow for performing artists and production companies such as the Metropolitan Players, who were relying on this show to secure their future beyond this production,” Leonie Wallace said.

“The staging of our first live performance could not have been better timed, with the new Public Health Order that will be in effect allowing us to resume with 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated audience members.”

“Reopening the theatre will provide a much-needed boost to the city’s night-time economy in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, while also allowing us to support our local performing arts community.”

Manager of Civic Services Delia O’Hara said they are all beyond excited.

“Priscilla is probably a perfect example of what COVID has meant for a performing arts organisation,” she said.

“We are beyond excited, we are absolutely thrilled and pretty much champing at the bit!”

While audience numbers will be able to return to pre-COVID levels, theatregoers will still be subject to COVID safe measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of staff, customers and performers. This will include the mandatory wearing of masks inside Civic Theatre for anyone aged 12 years or older, which will apply until the end of December 2021.

Tickets for all upcoming shows, including the seven performances of Priscilla, are now on sale, giving Novocastrians their first chance to experience the Civic Theatre’s new ticket counter, now located in the heart of the historic building.

Online ticket sales for all shows at the Civic Theatre, the Playhouse and City Hall Concert Hall are also still available through the Civic Theatre website.