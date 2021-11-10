Lake Macquarie Council getting ahead of the hydrogen game

Lake Macquarie Council is working to get ahead of the hydrogen game in the Hunter.

Council has signed up to partner on the $3 million feasibility study into a green hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle that was announced earlier this week when Prime Minister Scott Morrison came to town, but they’re also seeking funding to purchase two hydrogen-powered garbage trucks and refueling equipment.

Council Director Built and Natural Assets David Hughes said they are seeking funding through ARENA, the Australian Government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency, which is partly funding the green hydrogen feasibility study.

“Our existing fleet of 18 garbage trucks consumes 420,000 litres of diesel a year, emitting more than 1.1 million kilos of CO2 annually,” David Hughes said.

“Our investigations have identified that using hydrogen as a power source in our heavy vehicle fleet could significantly mitigate our carbon emissions, while also supporting the establishment and growth of locally based advanced manufacturing and service organisations.”

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said Council was committed to embracing innovation and green initiatives.

“This partnership has great potential to deliver significant environmental and community benefits, including reducing our dependence on fossil fuel, reducing our environmental footprint and creating direct and indirect high-skilled jobs in Lake Mac and across the region,” Cr Fraser said.

Image credit: Jessica Rouse