Police after public’s help to find Corey Davies who is missing from East Maitland

Local police are after the public’s help to find Corey Davies who has been reported missing from East Maitland. 

The 24-year-old was last seen leaving his David Avenue home at about 5:30pm yesterday in a silver Volvo sedan bearing NSW registration DGB-11Y.

A family member reported Corey missing as they, and now police, hold concerns for the man’s welfare. 

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers are inquiring into his whereabouts and it’s believed he may have been in the Karuah area at about 5:30am today. 

Corey is described as being of Caucasian appearance and of medium build with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information about Corey’s whereabouts is urged to contact Maitland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

