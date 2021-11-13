Driver Facing 12 Charges After Serious Crash At Hamilton

A Morisset man is facing 12 charges after leading police on a car chase before crashing in Hamilton this week.

The wreck left four people in hospital, where one remains in a critical condition this morning.

The Northern Region High Visibility Policing Unit were patrolling Hamilton at about 11 o’clock on Thursday morning, when they saw the unregistered red Suzuki Swift on Everton Street.

The 38 year old driver allegedly failed to pull over when directed to by police and officers then gave chase.

But the pursuit didn’t last long, it was terminated a short time later over safety concerns and the officers continued their patrol of the area.

They then found the Suzuki rolled on its side after it had collided with a Toyota Hilux at the intersection of Lawson and Denison Streets.

A 27 year old woman in the rear passenger seat of the Suzuki was trapped in the vehicle before being freed by emergency services, and taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical but stable condition, where she remains.

Meantime, the Suzuki driver and two other passengers fled the scene on foot but were tracked down and arrested a short distance away.

Both passengers – a 29 year old woman and a 23 year old man – ended up in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been discharged.

While the 38 year old male driver was also taken to the John Hunter in a stable condition where he remains under police guard.

Thankfully neither of the people inside the Hilux were injured during the incident.

A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Following extensive investigations, officers attended John Hunter Hospital and charged the driver with 12 offences including;

• Dangerous driving occasion grievous bodily harm – drive manner dangerous

• fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm

• cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle

• not stop at/before stop line/stop sign, • negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm)

• police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously

• not comply P2 licence condition not display P plates

• not give particulars to other driver

• use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road

• use uninsured motor vehicle

• driver fails/refuses to disclose his/her identity, and

• fail to stop and assist after impact cause injury.

The Morisset man was refused bail to appear remotely at Newcastle Bail Court today.

A critical incident team from the Hunter Valley Police District will continue investigations.