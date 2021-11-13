Local Teen Jack Allison Still Missing

Hunter Valley police are still searching for a missing teen boy.

15 year old Jack Allison has not been seen since about 10.30am on Thursday at Newcastle Interchange in Wickham.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, thin and about 175cm tall, with dark brown hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts with a white cap.

Locals are being asked to keep their eyes peeled, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 02 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.