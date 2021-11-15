Fire fighters still working on Kurri Kurri industrial fire

Firefghters have been working through the night on an industrial fire at Kurri Kurri.

The blaze started at about 10:40am yesterday, Sunday 14 November, when emergency services were called to an industrial complex on Mitchell Avenue following reports of a large fire.

The building, an aluminium factory, is believed to have been unoccupied at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

When they arrived at the premises, they found numerous wooden crates alight and flames threatening neighbouring structures.

Highly volatile acetylene gas bottles and pallets of flammable hand sanitiser (ethanol) are contained within the site.

Around 180 firefighters and 45 fire appliances have been at the scene of the fire since it started yesterday morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Community Safety Trent Curtin said firefighters would be at the scene throughout the night.

“At around 3:30 this afternoon [Sunday 14 November] we issued an emergency alert to the community of Kurri Kurri to shelter in place, to stay indoors, shut off air conditioning and to stay indoors overnight to keep themselves safe from any smoke that might be in the area.”

“Fire and rescue NSW firefighters will be on site all night attacking the fire and likely be at the site through tomorrow,” he said.

“We are currently working with the police, the ambulance and the EPA to make sure we look after the environmental hazards, to make sure we manage traffic and people moving around the area and make sure we connect with the community.”

Image credit: Fire and Rescue NSW