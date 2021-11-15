Two injured after motorcycle crash on Putty Road

Two motorcycle riders were injured after a crash on the Putty Road yesterday.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics called in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to assist at about 12:20pm with the motorcycle accident at Howes Valley.

Three motorcycles collided and two riders sustained minor injuries.

A 19-year-old male suffered sternum injuries and was treated at the scene by the aircraft Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor.

He was airlifted with a 19-year-old female who had minor injuries to the John Hunter Hospital.

Both patients were last reported to be in a stable condition.