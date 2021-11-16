Concept plans out to get locals more active in Lake Macquarie

There’s concept plans out for a new BMX pump-track and separate tracks and a skate park at Rathmines Foreshore and Redhead Beach, to get locals more active in Lake Macquarie.

Council is calling for the public’s feedback on the two plans – a BMX pump-track is proposed for the bottom of the overflow car park at Redhead Beach.

Measuring 65m from end to end, the concept track features multiple entry/exit points, jump lines, landscaping and rest areas for all ages and abilities.

Council engaged pump-track company Dirtz, which has built similar facilities across Australia and overseas, Managing Director Brett Barnes said the design included jump sections and other features.

“Pump-tracks are basically like a rollercoaster for people on bikes, boards and scooters,” he said.

“It will cater for the youngest children on scooters and balance bikes, mums and dads, all the way through to seasoned professionals. Each level of user will find something different and use the pump track in a different way.”

Council Manager Community Assets Brendan Callander said public consultation last year, during which three other potential sites in Redhead were put on the table, didn’t identify a clear favourite.

“This site was one of the alternatives raised during community consultation,” he said.

“It demonstrated clear benefits, including its amazing beachside location and access to existing amenities, such as the public toilets and café at Redhead Beach.”

In Rathmines, a skate park, pump-track and youth hub are proposed, with $1.6 million in developer contributions and government grants set aside for the project extending what is already at the park.

“Features included in the final plan will be subject to community feedback, as well as available budget for the project,” Brendan Callander said.

Construction on both projects is expected to begin in 2022-23.

Go to shape.lakemac.com.au for more information and to have your say.